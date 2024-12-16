Political Turmoil: Chrystia Freeland's Resignation Shakes Canadian Government

In a dramatic move on Monday, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, highlighting a rift with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over financial policy amid looming U.S. import tariffs. Freeland's departure poses a major challenge for Trudeau's increasingly unpopular government.

Freeland's resignation occurred shortly before she was expected to present the fall economic update, a report anticipated to reveal an increasing budget deficit under the Liberal administration. Her exit deepens the crisis within Trudeau's government, already struggling with low public support.

The resignation signifies a sharp political blow to Trudeau, who now lacks a vital ally. Polls forecast an electoral defeat for his government in the 2025 elections, further exacerbated by internal leadership disputes. Freeland's criticism of Trudeau's spending policies underscores the tensions that precipitated her exit.

