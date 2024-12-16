Tamil Fishermen Talks: A Step Towards Harmony

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday lauded the discussions between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long-standing Tamil fishermen issue.

Stalin emphasized that the release of detained fishermen and their boats by Sri Lanka could significantly build trust. Such confidence-building measures are seen as essential for fostering a harmonious relationship between both countries.

In a social media post, Stalin appealed for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, marking it as a critical step towards future cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)