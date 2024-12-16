Tamil Fishermen Talks: A Step Towards Harmony
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed optimism over Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Tamil fishermen issue. He highlighted that releasing the detained fishermen and boats by Sri Lanka could boost bilateral confidence and foster stronger ties between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday lauded the discussions between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long-standing Tamil fishermen issue.
Stalin emphasized that the release of detained fishermen and their boats by Sri Lanka could significantly build trust. Such confidence-building measures are seen as essential for fostering a harmonious relationship between both countries.
In a social media post, Stalin appealed for the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, marking it as a critical step towards future cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement