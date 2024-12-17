Congress Pursues Stopgap Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

In a bid to avert a government shutdown, Republican and Democratic negotiators in the U.S. Congress are finalizing a deal for a stopgap bill to continue funding through March 14. The agreement, expected to maintain the existing $6.2 trillion budget, comes amid the failure to pass 12 appropriations bills on time.

The proposed legislation would extend the farm bill, a comprehensive package passed every five years, and fund crucial sectors such as military operations, air traffic control, and federal securities regulation. The ongoing struggle to bridge the federal revenue and spending gap is contributing to the national debt, which exceeds $36 trillion. This prompts further legislative attention early next year regarding the nation's debt ceiling.

Democrats have sought a longer-term funding solution extending to the fiscal year's end, September 30, but Republicans prefer to wait until after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and the establishment of Republican majorities in Congress. Trump and the Republican Party have advocated for reducing federal workers and slashing government program budgets significantly.

