Shockwaves on Capitol Hill: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary Candidate

On Capitol Hill, the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department is stirring debate. As an outspoken critic of vaccines, Kennedy's appointment by President-elect Donald Trump has raised eyebrows.

His controversial stance, including his views on raw milk, fluoride, and processed foods, has prompted mixed reactions within the Senate. While some senators express curiosity, others, notably GOP allies, show wariness and skepticism.

Trump's decision to appoint Kennedy reflects an attempt to broaden his support base by including former Democratic voters. However, Kennedy's nomination will challenge political dynamics, revealing both support and dissent amid the polarized political landscape.

