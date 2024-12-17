Judge Upholds Trump Conviction Amidst Legal Battle

A judge has ruled to uphold Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records in order to cover up a sex scandal, despite arguments from the president-elect's legal team. The team claims that the conviction hampers Trump's ability to govern effectively.

The initial sentencing, scheduled for November 26, was postponed indefinitely by Justice Juan Merchan post-election, where Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The prosecution, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, suggests alternatives to overturning the jury's verdict that still address concerns of distracting Trump from presidential duties.

The case centers on a $130,000 payment made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The intent was to secure her silence before the 2016 election regarding an alleged past encounter with Trump, which he denies. The May verdict marked a historic first, with a U.S. president found guilty of a criminal offense.

