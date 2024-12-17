Historic Verdict Upheld: Trump's Record Falsification Conviction Stands

In a significant judicial decision on Monday, a judge upheld Donald Trump's conviction for falsifying records related to a sex scandal. The ruling overruled arguments by Trump's legal team, who suggested that a Supreme Court decision should nullify the verdict.

Trump's lawyers contended that the conviction could hamper his presidency, especially after his victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the recent election. Justice Juan Merchan has indefinitely delayed sentencing, initially set for November 26.

Originating from a $130,000 payment by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, the case has made history. Trump, found guilty on 34 counts, has maintained his innocence, claiming Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg sought to sabotage his 2024 campaign.

