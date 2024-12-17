Left Menu

South Korea's Acting Leader Urges Swift Budget Action Amid Economic Concerns

Acting President Han Duck-soo pushes for the swift implementation of South Korea's 2025 government budget to address economic challenges following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Amidst the economic slowdown and uncertainties posed by U.S. trade policies, Han aims to reassure allies and stabilize financial markets.

Updated: 17-12-2024 07:43 IST
  • South Korea

In a bid to revitalize South Korea's flagging economy, Acting President Han Duck-soo has urged for the immediate implementation of the government's 2025 budget.

The call comes on the heels of the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose brief attempt to impose martial law ended in suspension.

Amidst slowing export growth and looming trade uncertainties from the incoming U.S. administration, Han is working to stabilize markets and reassure allies.

