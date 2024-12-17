Strait Diplomacy: Dialogue over Discord

The mayor of Taiwan's capital city advocated for peace and urged for an end to military provocations during a meeting with Chinese officials on Tuesday. Mayor Chiang Wan-an's calls for dialogue coincided with increased Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait.

At the Taipei-Shanghai City Forum, Chiang sought to emphasize dialogue over confrontation. "We need more communication during tense moments," he articulated poetically. His remarks came amid a week of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, intensifying an already fraught situation.

China's military pressure has persisted, with Taiwan's defense ministry noting continued military presence near the island. Despite this tension, officials from both sides expressed a desire for stronger ties, including the resumption of tourism from Shanghai, as Chinese and Taiwanese officials gathered for the forum, one of the few high-level diplomatic channels currently available.

