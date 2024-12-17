Left Menu

Strait Diplomacy: Dialogue over Discord

Taipei's mayor urged Chinese officials for peace and dialogue amid increasing military tensions around Taiwan. Addressing the Taipei-Shanghai Forum, Mayor Chiang advocated for reduced confrontations. Despite ongoing military activities by China, Chiang emphasized the need for continuous communication, while Shanghai seeks practical cooperation and tourism revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:06 IST
Strait Diplomacy: Dialogue over Discord
Representative Image Image Credit:

The mayor of Taiwan's capital city advocated for peace and urged for an end to military provocations during a meeting with Chinese officials on Tuesday. Mayor Chiang Wan-an's calls for dialogue coincided with increased Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait.

At the Taipei-Shanghai City Forum, Chiang sought to emphasize dialogue over confrontation. "We need more communication during tense moments," he articulated poetically. His remarks came amid a week of Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, intensifying an already fraught situation.

China's military pressure has persisted, with Taiwan's defense ministry noting continued military presence near the island. Despite this tension, officials from both sides expressed a desire for stronger ties, including the resumption of tourism from Shanghai, as Chinese and Taiwanese officials gathered for the forum, one of the few high-level diplomatic channels currently available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024