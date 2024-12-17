Germany's Political Crossroads: Elections Amid Economic and Migration Challenges

Germany's leading political factions are set to disclose their election manifestos on Tuesday, presenting divergent strategies to revive Europe’s largest economy. This development comes as Germany braces for a snap election on February 23, amidst a surge from the far-right.

Following the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition last month, German voters will head to the polls, possibly ending the tenure of a highly unpopular leader and heralding a conservative comeback. The election coincides with crucial challenges for Germany, including an economic downturn, competitive pressures on its industries, and stiffening attitudes towards migrants.

Campaign discourse intensifies following the fallout from Scholz's lost confidence vote. While the conservative CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, advocates for tax cuts and lower electricity tariffs, Scholz's SPD pushes for infrastructure investments. Divergent stances on military support for Ukraine and migration add layers to the political contest.

