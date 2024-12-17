Western Diplomats Engage with Syria's New Leaders Amidst Complex Dynamics
Western diplomats meet Syria's new Islamist-led authorities, marking a shift in geopolitical dynamics after Assad's ousting. The meetings focus on lifting sanctions, restoring ties, and envisioning Syria's future governance, amidst challenges posed by HTS's terrorist designation and Assad-era sanctions.
German and French officials are poised to meet Syria's new governing authorities in Damascus, signaling an expansion of Western engagement with the Islamist-led administration. This follows a recent meeting between British diplomats and HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, highlighting a cautious recalibration of Western diplomacy post-Assad.
Although Hayat Tahrir al-Sham remains designated as a terrorist group by the West, the ousting of Bashar al-Assad has prompted Western nations to gradually reopen channels with Damascus. Sharaa has emphasized the importance of lifting sanctions and restoring ties to facilitate the return of refugees, as reported by SANA.
Despite the geopolitical shift, Western nations are treading carefully, considering HTS's history as an al Qaeda affiliate and existing sanctions on Damascus. Diplomatic efforts are underway to explore possibilities in Syria, focusing on transitional governance and minority protection, with input from Germany, the UK, and France.
