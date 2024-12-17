Russian General Killed in Scooter Bombing Amid Escalating Tensions
A senior Russian general, Igor Kirillov, was killed by a bomb hidden in a scooter in Moscow. Ukraine's security agency claimed responsibility for the attack. Kirillov, known for accusing Ukraine of chemical weapon use, was under sanctions from various countries and was recently charged with war crimes by Ukraine.
In a brazen attack in Moscow, a senior Russian general was killed on Tuesday by a bomb concealed in a scooter outside his residence. The blast, which also claimed the life of his assistant, was allegedly orchestrated by Ukraine's security service, further escalating tensions between the two nations.
Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, a prominent figure in Russia's military known for his role in the nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, was targeted just a day after criminal charges were brought against him by Ukraine. The charges were related to his alleged involvement in the use of banned chemical weapons in the ongoing conflict.
Images from the scene depicted the devastating aftermath, with shattered windows and scorched brickwork marking the site of the explosion. This attack is part of a troubling pattern of targeted violence amid the Russia-Ukraine war, with several other notable figures similarly targeted since the conflict began in 2022.
