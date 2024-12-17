Fiery Debate Erupts Over Simultaneous Elections Bills in Lok Sabha
The Indian Lok Sabha witnessed intense debates as new bills were introduced to enable simultaneous elections. Law Minister Meghwal assured they wouldn't undermine state powers, while opposition accused the bills of threatening federalism and constitutional structure. A joint parliamentary committee review was proposed by Prime Minister Modi.
The Lok Sabha turned into a battleground on Tuesday as two significant bills facilitating simultaneous elections were introduced, prompting heated debates. The opposition denounced the move as dictatorial, a claim flatly rejected by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who maintained that the new legislation respects states' powers.
After 90 minutes of fervent exchanges, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was officially tabled and subsequently supported by 269 members, with 198 opposing. Another introduced bill aimed to synchronize Union territory elections with national polls, a suggestion that met with equal resistance.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed a thorough examination by a joint parliamentary committee, emphasizing broader deliberations. Despite fierce objections from opposition leaders, the government continued to push for the bills, arguing they enhance electoral efficiency and reduce costs.
