Left Menu

Fiery Debate Erupts Over Simultaneous Elections Bills in Lok Sabha

The Indian Lok Sabha witnessed intense debates as new bills were introduced to enable simultaneous elections. Law Minister Meghwal assured they wouldn't undermine state powers, while opposition accused the bills of threatening federalism and constitutional structure. A joint parliamentary committee review was proposed by Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:17 IST
Fiery Debate Erupts Over Simultaneous Elections Bills in Lok Sabha
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha turned into a battleground on Tuesday as two significant bills facilitating simultaneous elections were introduced, prompting heated debates. The opposition denounced the move as dictatorial, a claim flatly rejected by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who maintained that the new legislation respects states' powers.

After 90 minutes of fervent exchanges, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was officially tabled and subsequently supported by 269 members, with 198 opposing. Another introduced bill aimed to synchronize Union territory elections with national polls, a suggestion that met with equal resistance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah proposed a thorough examination by a joint parliamentary committee, emphasizing broader deliberations. Despite fierce objections from opposition leaders, the government continued to push for the bills, arguing they enhance electoral efficiency and reduce costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024