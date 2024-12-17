Erdogan Urges Inclusive Governance in Syria Amid EU Calls for Refugee Return

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the necessity for forming an inclusive government in Syria, urging the European Union to back the return of Syrians who fled due to the civil war. This was highlighted during a press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara.

The president noted that Western nations are increasingly engaging with the new authorities in Damascus, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), albeit with caution due to its terrorist group designation. Erdogan reiterated there is no tolerance for terrorist organizations within the region, mentioning specifically the Islamic State and Kurdish militant groups.

Moreover, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has also pointed out the importance of an inclusive political transition in Syria. President Erdogan called for the EU's support in facilitating the return of refugees, millions of whom have sought refuge in Turkey. "We expect the European Union to support returns to Syria," Erdogan asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)