Left Menu

Erdogan Urges Inclusive Governance in Syria Amid EU Calls for Refugee Return

Turkish President Erdogan emphasized the need for an inclusive administration in Syria and called on the EU to aid the return of Syrian refugees. Erdogan, speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, underscored his stance on eliminating terrorist groups from the region, seeking stronger EU cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:32 IST
Erdogan Urges Inclusive Governance in Syria Amid EU Calls for Refugee Return
Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the necessity for forming an inclusive government in Syria, urging the European Union to back the return of Syrians who fled due to the civil war. This was highlighted during a press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Ankara.

The president noted that Western nations are increasingly engaging with the new authorities in Damascus, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), albeit with caution due to its terrorist group designation. Erdogan reiterated there is no tolerance for terrorist organizations within the region, mentioning specifically the Islamic State and Kurdish militant groups.

Moreover, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has also pointed out the importance of an inclusive political transition in Syria. President Erdogan called for the EU's support in facilitating the return of refugees, millions of whom have sought refuge in Turkey. "We expect the European Union to support returns to Syria," Erdogan asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024