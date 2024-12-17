Germany's Election Showdown: Competing Visions for Economic Revival

In Germany's high-stakes election, prime contenders have outlined their plans to revive Europe's largest economy and confront pressing issues like migration.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, now vying to retain power after his coalition's collapse, squares off against prominent figures like Friedrich Merz, leader of the center-right Union bloc.

Major policy differences emerge among parties, with debates on tax reforms, the debt brake, and migration seeing varying stances. The election is projected to necessitate coalition governance, calling for significant compromises.

(With inputs from agencies.)