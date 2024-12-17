Rajasthan Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Claims

In a direct critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Jaipur, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara asserted that Modi misled the public with 'false facts.' He accused the Prime Minister of failing to follow through on promises, citing the lack of progress on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The meeting, which saw Modi inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 projects, was marked by disappointment as Dotasara claimed that Modi did not make any significant state announcements. He highlighted discrepancies in Modi's statements about water provision from the Narmada river to various districts.

Criticism also mounted regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which remains a contentious issue, as Dotasara questioned the absence of a national project status despite prior commitments. He vowed the Congress would actively confront what he termed the BJP's 'double standards' and educate the public accordingly.

