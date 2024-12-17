Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Claims

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara accused PM Modi of misleading the public with 'false facts' during his Jaipur speech. Dotasara criticized Modi's failure to deliver on promises like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. He pledged the Congress party's opposition to the BJP's 'double standards.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:43 IST
Rajasthan Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a direct critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Jaipur, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara asserted that Modi misled the public with 'false facts.' He accused the Prime Minister of failing to follow through on promises, citing the lack of progress on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The meeting, which saw Modi inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 projects, was marked by disappointment as Dotasara claimed that Modi did not make any significant state announcements. He highlighted discrepancies in Modi's statements about water provision from the Narmada river to various districts.

Criticism also mounted regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, which remains a contentious issue, as Dotasara questioned the absence of a national project status despite prior commitments. He vowed the Congress would actively confront what he termed the BJP's 'double standards' and educate the public accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024