Chhagan Bhujbal Criticizes NCP Leadership for Exclusion and Lack of Consultation

NCP heavyweight Chhagan Bhujbal openly criticized Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other leaders for excluding him from the newly expanded Mahayuti ministry. Bhujbal accused the leadership of sidelining senior members and taking decisions without proper consultation.

Speaking to journalists in Nashik, Bhujbal explained his absence from the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet to his supporters, assuring them of his continued commitment despite the setback. He criticized Pawar for not holding discussions with senior leaders, highlighting the lack of communication.

Bhujbal emphasized that such exclusion was unheard of in his previous alliances with parties like the Shiv Sena and Congress. He lamented the current situation, asserting that the absence of consultations marks a shift from the inclusive decision-making he experienced under Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)