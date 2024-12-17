OBC Outcry: Bhujbal's Ouster Sparks Protests

Protests erupted in Pune on Tuesday as supporters of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal voiced their discontent over his omission from the Maharashtra cabinet, describing the snub as a direct affront to the OBC community.

The unrest also spilled into Baramati, with demonstrations taking place outside the residence of Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Bhujbal, a senior figure in the NCP, alongside other noteworthy leaders from both the NCP and BJP, did not make it to the recently expanded state cabinet.

Protestors, dressed in black, demanded an explanation for Bhujbal's exclusion while recalling his staunch support for OBC rights during pivotal protests. The exclusion has led Bhujbal to hint at political maneuvering within the NCP, despite assurances of support from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)