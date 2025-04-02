Dhananjay Munde Misses Ajit Pawar's Beed Tour Due to Health

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde announced he would not attend the scheduled tour with Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Beed district, citing health reasons.

Munde, an MLA from Parli, recently stepped down in the wake of a scandal involving the murder of a local sarpanch and subsequent legal issues surrounding his aide. He shared on social media his intention to join Pawar but had to depart for Mumbai for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, also Beed's guardian minister, is set to participate in the district planning committee meeting and address party gatherings during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)