Left Menu

Dhananjay Munde Misses Ajit Pawar's Beed Tour Due to Health

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde will not attend party president and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's tour in Beed district due to health reasons. Munde, who recently resigned following controversy, announced he would travel to Mumbai for treatment, missing planned events with Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:09 IST
Dhananjay Munde Misses Ajit Pawar's Beed Tour Due to Health
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde announced he would not attend the scheduled tour with Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Beed district, citing health reasons.

Munde, an MLA from Parli, recently stepped down in the wake of a scandal involving the murder of a local sarpanch and subsequent legal issues surrounding his aide. He shared on social media his intention to join Pawar but had to depart for Mumbai for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, also Beed's guardian minister, is set to participate in the district planning committee meeting and address party gatherings during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025