Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Calls for Action Amidst Political Tensions in Beed

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar demanded strict action in Beed, irrespective of political influence, following a brutal murder. He also initiated a review of weapon licenses and sanctioned funds for police support. Emphasizing law and order, Pawar sought infrastructure improvements and warned against obstructing public projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:30 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued a stern directive to officials in Beed district to enforce strict actions regardless of political identities, resisting any external pressures. This comes amid the backdrop of the recent murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and related extortion cases involving party members.

Emphasizing a need for reform, Pawar ordered a thorough review of weapon licenses, leading to the revocation of 340 licenses. He stressed that future issuing would be strictly regulated, ensuring only those needing protection are granted permission. Additionally, he mandated swift action against any obstruction of railway projects.

Apart from law enforcement, Pawar announced a Rs 16 crore financial aid package for Beed's police department to improve resources and infrastructure. He also highlighted a significant state government financial allocation for Beed, addressing various infrastructural and administrative deficiencies in the region.

