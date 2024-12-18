Election Commission Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India held a crucial meeting at Palika Kendra in Delhi on Wednesday morning, consulting with representatives from various political parties.

Among the attendees were BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Raghav Chaddha, along with party leader Jasmin Shah. Discussions focused on election preparedness.

Delhi's 70-member Legislative Assembly term concludes next February, prompting the need for timely elections ahead of the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)