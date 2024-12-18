Left Menu

Election Commission Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Polls

The Election Commission convened a meeting with political party representatives in Delhi to discuss upcoming assembly elections. Key figures from BJP and AAP attended the session. The term for the current Delhi Legislative Assembly ends in February, necessitating elections before then.

The Election Commission of India held a crucial meeting at Palika Kendra in Delhi on Wednesday morning, consulting with representatives from various political parties.

Among the attendees were BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and AAP's Raghav Chaddha, along with party leader Jasmin Shah. Discussions focused on election preparedness.

Delhi's 70-member Legislative Assembly term concludes next February, prompting the need for timely elections ahead of the deadline.

