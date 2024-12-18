Political Drama in Telangana: Congress and BRS Clash Over Auto Drivers' Demands
Congress and BRS leaders are embroiled in a heated dispute over the demands of auto drivers in Telangana. Congress accuses BRS of creating drama, while BRS urges the government to fulfill promises made to auto drivers. The debate also touches on allegations of corruption in the state's beautification project.
Tensions heightened in Telangana as political leaders from Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) locked horns over auto drivers' demands. Congress leader Rohin Reddy denounced BRS's protest as mere drama, urging BRS's KT Rama Rao to prioritize genuine public issues over theatrics.
Speaking to ANI, Rohin Reddy asserted Congress's support for auto drivers, noting the backing of nine auto unions. Meanwhile, BRS's KT Rama Rao, alongside party MLAs, staged a demonstration dressed as auto rickshaw drivers, demanding the Congress-led state government uphold its election promises, including the formation of a welfare board and provision of subsistence.
BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha criticized the Telangana government over plans to demolish homes along the Musi River for a beautification project, alleging corruption. In contrast, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to restoring historic sites and boosting tourism, despite criticisms of neglect by previous administrations.
