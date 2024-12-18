Siddaramaiah Challenges Amit Shah: Ambedkar's Legacy vs. BJP Ideology Clash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of dishonoring B R Ambedkar with his recent remarks. Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, implied repetitive invocation of Ambedkar's name has become a fad. Siddaramaiah has strongly rejected these comments.

In an open letter to Shah, Siddaramaiah stated that Ambedkar is not a fleeting trend but a perpetual source of inspiration. He urged Shah to acknowledge the impact of Ambedkar's work on modern India, pointing to Shah's and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current positions as a testament to Ambedkar's legacy.

The Chief Minister also accused Shah of adhering to longstanding RSS ideology, criticizing the BJP for disregarding Ambedkar during historical debates on the Constitution. He challenged Shah to own his words and accused the BJP of attempting to rewrite history.

