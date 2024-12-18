Left Menu

Protest Against Unemployment: Congress MLAs Take to Tea Cups

Congress MLAs protested in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, using kettles and tea cups, to highlight rising unemployment. They criticized the state government for failing to fulfill its promise of job creation, claiming youth are left with no choice but to sell tea.

18-12-2024
In a symbolic protest, Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged a demonstration at the Madhya Pradesh assembly, armed with kettles and tea cups, to draw attention to the escalating unemployment crisis in the state.

The lawmakers carried placards accusing the ruling party of abandoning the youth by failing to provide promised job opportunities, forcing them into street vending as a last resort. Opposition leader Umang Singhar, who spearheaded the protest during the third day of the winter session, accused the government of reneging on its promise to create jobs for 2 lakh individuals annually.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav expressed that the state's youth felt betrayed due to the Mohan Yadav government's inaction on employment three years into its term, specifically pointing to halted recruitment in critical sectors like healthcare, policing, and education.

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

