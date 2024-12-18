Protest Against Unemployment: Congress MLAs Take to Tea Cups

In a symbolic protest, Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged a demonstration at the Madhya Pradesh assembly, armed with kettles and tea cups, to draw attention to the escalating unemployment crisis in the state.

The lawmakers carried placards accusing the ruling party of abandoning the youth by failing to provide promised job opportunities, forcing them into street vending as a last resort. Opposition leader Umang Singhar, who spearheaded the protest during the third day of the winter session, accused the government of reneging on its promise to create jobs for 2 lakh individuals annually.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav expressed that the state's youth felt betrayed due to the Mohan Yadav government's inaction on employment three years into its term, specifically pointing to halted recruitment in critical sectors like healthcare, policing, and education.

