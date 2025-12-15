Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's appointment a testament to Modi's vision of promoting youth in politics: Anurag Thakur

Becoming one of the youngest BJP working national presidents is a tribute to his capabilities and dedication to the party, he added.Congratulating Nitin on this important responsibility, he expressed confidence that under his leadership, the BJP will become stronger organisationally and the resolve for national service will gain new momentum.Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said that Nabins selection reflects the partys faith in young leadership and its visionary thinking.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:24 IST
Nitin Nabin's appointment a testament to Modi's vision of promoting youth in politics: Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday hailed the selection of Nitin Nabin as the party's national working president and said his appointment to the post is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting youth in politics and giving them decisive roles.

In a statement issued here, the former Union minister said that Nitin Nabin has made a strong mark through his hard work, discipline and commitment to public service at both the organisational and governmental levels.

His active and effective contribution to Bihar politics, organisational efficiency, and development-oriented vision make him fully qualified for this important responsibility. Becoming one of the youngest BJP working national presidents is a tribute to his capabilities and dedication to the party, he added.

Congratulating Nitin on this important responsibility, he expressed confidence that under his leadership, the BJP will become stronger organisationally and the resolve for national service will gain new momentum.

Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh CM Prem Kumar Dhumal said that Nabin's selection reflects the party's faith in young leadership and its visionary thinking. Nitin Nabin, a Bihar cabinet minister, was on Sunday appointed as the BJP national working president and is likely to eventually succeed JP Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

Nabin, 45, the son of late BJP veteran and former MLA Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, comes from the RSS background.

A five-time MLA, Nabin represents Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar and has served twice as a minister in the Bihar Government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

UPDATE 1-School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff underpayments

UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for alleged staff unde...

 Global
3
Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's time in jail

Brazilians protest a bill that would reduce former president Bolsonaro's tim...

 Global
4
UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry says

UK regulation of cryptoassets to start in October 2027, finance ministry say...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of AI, finance, and energy stability on renewable growth

How AI can reduce defaults and expand financial inclusion in microcredit markets

Immersive AR could shift consumer habits and cut surplus food waste

AI is transforming cybersecurity, but risks are growing just as fast

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025