Saxony's Political Saga: The Emergence of a Minority Government

In a significant political shift, Germany's conservative and Social Democratic parties have united to establish a minority government in Saxony, following the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) substantial gains in September's regional elections.

The AfD's resounding success, securing top positions across all three regional votes this autumn, forced traditional German parties into unconventional alliances amidst an economic crisis. The mainstream parties' refusal to collaborate with the AfD, deemed extremist and anti-democratic by Saxony and other states, further complicated coalition efforts.

Saxony's re-elected conservative premier, Michael Kretschmer, falls 10 votes short of a majority in the 120-seat parliament, necessitating cooperation with the Greens, the populist left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, and the Left Party. With national elections on the horizon, political analysts fear similar governmental challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)