Protests Erupt Over Controversial Remarks on Ambedkar

A protest unfolded in Latur, Maharashtra, as Congress workers gathered at Gandhi Chowk in response to comments made by Union Minister Amit Shah. The minister's alleged derogatory remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha speech have sparked significant backlash.

Angered by Shah's comments, the demonstrators chanted slogans demanding both an apology and the minister's resignation. The protest underscored the deep respect Dr Ambedkar commands in Indian society, as opposition members rallied quickly to defend his honour.

As tensions run high, the protest reflects the broader political dynamics at play, with Congress workers strongly opposing any perceived disrespect towards key historical figures like Dr Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)