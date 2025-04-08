Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara faced criticism for comments on a molestation incident, which were perceived as insensitive. He clarified his intent, expressing regret if his remarks caused distress. He emphasized his commitment to women's safety, highlighting measures taken, including the Nirbhaya scheme, and called for strong action against harassment.

Updated: 08-04-2025 14:16 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara is under scrutiny after remarks he made following a molestation incident were deemed insensitive, sparking backlash from political circles and the National Commission for Women (NCW). Critics argue his comments trivialize crimes against women.

Parameshwara defended his position on women's safety, stating that his comments were misunderstood and assuring his ongoing commitment to protecting women. He highlighted initiatives like the Nirbhaya scheme, emphasizing efforts to bolster safety and accountability within law enforcement sectors.

The controversy centers on comments made in response to an April 3 incident in Suddaguntepalya. Although Parameshwara expressed regret if his remarks caused pain, he maintains that opposition parties are politicizing the issue. The NCW demands a public apology and has urged state leaders to strengthen policies against crimes targeting women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

