Contempt Proceedings Against Lawyer for Scandalous Remarks on Disha Salian Case

The Bombay High Court has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for his defamatory remarks against a sitting judge during a Disha Salian case briefing.

The court found Ojha's comments contemptuous, ordering immediate removal of the press conference video from YouTube and a Marathi channel.

Salian's father, meanwhile, has sought a fresh probe into her 2020 death, alleging a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect influential individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)