Contempt Proceedings Against Lawyer for Scandalous Remarks on Disha Salian Case

The Bombay High Court initiated contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for defamatory comments on a judge during a press conference regarding the Disha Salian death case. The court instructed YouTube and a Marathi news channel to remove the press conference video, terming the remarks as contemptuous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for his defamatory remarks against a sitting judge during a Disha Salian case briefing.

The court found Ojha's comments contemptuous, ordering immediate removal of the press conference video from YouTube and a Marathi channel.

Salian's father, meanwhile, has sought a fresh probe into her 2020 death, alleging a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect influential individuals.

