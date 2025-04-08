Contempt Proceedings Against Lawyer for Scandalous Remarks on Disha Salian Case
The Bombay High Court initiated contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for defamatory comments on a judge during a press conference regarding the Disha Salian death case. The court instructed YouTube and a Marathi news channel to remove the press conference video, terming the remarks as contemptuous.
The Bombay High Court has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for his defamatory remarks against a sitting judge during a Disha Salian case briefing.
The court found Ojha's comments contemptuous, ordering immediate removal of the press conference video from YouTube and a Marathi channel.
Salian's father, meanwhile, has sought a fresh probe into her 2020 death, alleging a politically orchestrated cover-up to protect influential individuals.
