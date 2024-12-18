Left Menu

RJD Slams BJP Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has criticized the BJP for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar. RJD leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar. The remarks have sparked backlash and accusations of insensitivity from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:23 IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has unleashed a strong rebuke against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's contentious comments regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, drawing widespread criticism towards the Narendra Modi government.

Lalu Prasad, founding president of the RJD, accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar, while his son, Tejashwi Yadav, emphasized that Ambedkar represents 'our passion, not just a fashion'.

Shah's remarks during a speech in the Rajya Sabha have faced intense backlash, prompting RJD protests and burning effigies of Shah. Lalu Prasad condemned the BJP's ideology, claiming it shows disdain for the marginalized, whom Ambedkar supported.

