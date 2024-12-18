RJD Slams BJP Over Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has unleashed a strong rebuke against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's contentious comments regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, drawing widespread criticism towards the Narendra Modi government.

Lalu Prasad, founding president of the RJD, accused Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar, while his son, Tejashwi Yadav, emphasized that Ambedkar represents 'our passion, not just a fashion'.

Shah's remarks during a speech in the Rajya Sabha have faced intense backlash, prompting RJD protests and burning effigies of Shah. Lalu Prasad condemned the BJP's ideology, claiming it shows disdain for the marginalized, whom Ambedkar supported.

(With inputs from agencies.)