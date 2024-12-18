Sergei Polunin Departs Russia: A Dancer's Journey Beyond Borders

Sergei Polunin, a distinguished figure in the dance world, revealed on Wednesday his surprising decision to leave Russia, a country that has been part of his journey. Despite his Ukrainian roots, Polunin, 35, has built a celebrated career here, marked by accolades and controversies.

Polunin's career trajectory is striking. He made history at London's Royal Ballet as its youngest principal at age 20 and subsequently left abruptly after two years. His accomplishments include international awards and performances at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre and Milan's La Scala. Notably, he has been an outspoken supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, featuring the leader's likeness in tattoos on his body, despite the conflict between his birth nation and Russia.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Polunin expressed gratitude towards Russia but emphasized a profound feeling that his 'soul is not in its place.' He acknowledged the passage of his time in Russia and declared a need for new beginnings. The decision follows a recent leadership change at the Sevastopol State Opera and Ballet Theatre in Crimea, where Polunin once served as director general.

