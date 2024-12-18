Left Menu

Nepal's Foreign Minister Deuba to Address Indo-Nepal Conference

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:21 IST
Arzu Rana Deuba
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is set to embark on a three-day trip to India this Thursday, where she will participate in official engagements and attend health check-ups. This follows her recent visit to Germany, and a significant trip to China earlier this month with Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

While in New Delhi, Deuba will deliver the keynote address at the Indo-Nepal Conference, an event organized by the EGROW Foundation and Kathmandu University – Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies. The conference seeks to spotlight India's economic progress and enhance regional cooperation among countries.

Her visit also includes routine health check-ups, following a surgery earlier in March. Deuba, having visited India in August, aims to further bilateral talks before returning to Kathmandu on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

