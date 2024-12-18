Contentious Chagos Islands Deal: A Turning Point in UK-Mauritius Relations

The UK government remains committed to transferring sovereignty of the contested Indian Ocean archipelago, the Chagos Islands, to Mauritius, despite the change in Mauritius' leadership. The strategically vital Diego Garcia base will remain under British control for 99 years under the proposed deal.

After a political shift in Mauritius, with Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam now in charge, the nation seeks to renegotiate the deal. Nonetheless, Britain's Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty remains optimistic about finalizing a mutually beneficial agreement.

The agreement has prompted mixed international reactions, hailed by President Biden but criticized by Trump supporters. The Chagos Islands have significant historical and geopolitical importance, having served military operations for decades, sparking controversies around displaced Chagossians.

