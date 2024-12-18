Left Menu

Contentious Chagos Islands Deal: A Turning Point in UK-Mauritius Relations

The British government and Mauritius are negotiating sovereignty over the Indian Ocean's Chagos Islands. The agreement maintains UK's control over the strategic Diego Garcia base for 99 years, despite the political shift in Mauritius. The deal faces criticism and has socio-political repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:40 IST
  • United Kingdom

The UK government remains committed to transferring sovereignty of the contested Indian Ocean archipelago, the Chagos Islands, to Mauritius, despite the change in Mauritius' leadership. The strategically vital Diego Garcia base will remain under British control for 99 years under the proposed deal.

After a political shift in Mauritius, with Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam now in charge, the nation seeks to renegotiate the deal. Nonetheless, Britain's Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty remains optimistic about finalizing a mutually beneficial agreement.

The agreement has prompted mixed international reactions, hailed by President Biden but criticized by Trump supporters. The Chagos Islands have significant historical and geopolitical importance, having served military operations for decades, sparking controversies around displaced Chagossians.

