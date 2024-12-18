Left Menu

Stormy Winter Session Begins at Himachal Assembly

The Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began with heated discussions at the Tapovan Complex. The BJP moved an adjournment motion on alleged corruption by the Congress government. The BJP presented a memorandum alleging 18 scams, while the Chief Minister and his ministers defended the administration, denying all charges.

Dharamshala | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:35 IST
  • India

The Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly kicked off at the Tapovan Complex with intense debates over an adjournment motion on corruption introduced by the opposition BJP.

Randhir Sharma from the BJP immediately raised the matter as the House convened, prompting Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to acknowledge the motion. The Assembly's scheduled business was temporarily set aside to accommodate the discussion.

The session saw fiery exchanges and loud disruptions with the BJP accusing the Congress government of fostering a 'mafia raj' and citing 18 alleged scams. In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his ministers robustly defended their record, challenging the opposition to back their claims with evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

