Stormy Winter Session Begins at Himachal Assembly

The Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly kicked off at the Tapovan Complex with intense debates over an adjournment motion on corruption introduced by the opposition BJP.

Randhir Sharma from the BJP immediately raised the matter as the House convened, prompting Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to acknowledge the motion. The Assembly's scheduled business was temporarily set aside to accommodate the discussion.

The session saw fiery exchanges and loud disruptions with the BJP accusing the Congress government of fostering a 'mafia raj' and citing 18 alleged scams. In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his ministers robustly defended their record, challenging the opposition to back their claims with evidence.

