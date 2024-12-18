Left Menu

Starmer Stands Firm: UK Supports Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of international allies supporting Ukraine during a phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Starmer reiterated that allies must stand united against Russian aggression to bolster Ukraine's position.

Updated: 18-12-2024 23:50 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his stance on international unity with Ukraine during a call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Starmer's office, the prime minister emphasized the necessity for allies to stand together in response to Russian aggression.

Starmer highlighted the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strength and resilience in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

