Starmer Stands Firm: UK Supports Ukraine
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of international allies supporting Ukraine during a phone call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Starmer reiterated that allies must stand united against Russian aggression to bolster Ukraine's position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his stance on international unity with Ukraine during a call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.
According to a statement from Starmer's office, the prime minister emphasized the necessity for allies to stand together in response to Russian aggression.
Starmer highlighted the importance of ensuring Ukraine's strength and resilience in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Names Iraq War Vet for U.S. Army Secretary
Donald Trump's Financial Legacy: Nominations and Economic Agenda
'De-dollarisation' not on the table at all, certainly not our objective: RBI Guv in reference to Donald Trump's rhetoric on BRICS currency.
Donald Trump's Strategic Appointment: David Perdue as Ambassador to China
Donald Trump Appoints Andrew Ferguson as New FTC Chair