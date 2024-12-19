Left Menu

Rajasthan's Renaissance: Shaping Prosperity through Commitment

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated the Rajasthan government's achievements over its first year, emphasizing its commitment to serving all social sections. By unveiling statues and hosting the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit,' the state attracts investments and creates employment opportunities, marking a year of significant accomplishments and public enthusiasm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:05 IST
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday reiterated the Rajasthan government's dedication to serving every segment of society. On his visit to Shahpura, Sharma unveiled statues of historical figures, underscoring a year of governance marked by dedication and achievement.

''Our government has excelled in its first year by adhering to its mission of inclusivity and service,'' Sharma affirmed. The government has fostered a sense of enthusiasm and involvement among the populace with its welfare-centric policies.

In a significant economic move, Sharma highlighted the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit,' which secured agreements worth over Rs 35 lakh crore. This initiative aims to bolster the state's economy and generate a wealth of employment opportunities, marking a major step towards Rajasthan's growth and prosperity.

