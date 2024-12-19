Rajasthan's Renaissance: Shaping Prosperity through Commitment

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday reiterated the Rajasthan government's dedication to serving every segment of society. On his visit to Shahpura, Sharma unveiled statues of historical figures, underscoring a year of governance marked by dedication and achievement.

''Our government has excelled in its first year by adhering to its mission of inclusivity and service,'' Sharma affirmed. The government has fostered a sense of enthusiasm and involvement among the populace with its welfare-centric policies.

In a significant economic move, Sharma highlighted the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit,' which secured agreements worth over Rs 35 lakh crore. This initiative aims to bolster the state's economy and generate a wealth of employment opportunities, marking a major step towards Rajasthan's growth and prosperity.

