Bombay High Court Rejects Election Petition in Lok Sabha Poll Case

The Bombay High Court has thrown out a petition filed by Amol Kirtikar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, who challenged the election victory of rival Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kirtikar sought judicial intervention, declaring Waikar's win as null and void; however, the court upheld the election result.

Kirtikar, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed discrepancies in the vote counting process and filed for a recount on the day of results, asserting that he lost to Waikar by just 48 votes, receiving 452596 votes against Waikar's 452644.

In his plea, Kirtikar alleged significant lapses by election officials, involving void votes cast by impersonators and breach of election protocols, contributing to his defeat. The court, however, dismissed the petition, standing by the election process and its outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)