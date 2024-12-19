Left Menu

Bombay High Court Rejects Election Petition in Lok Sabha Poll Case

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Kirtikar contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election win of rival Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar. Kirtikar claimed counting discrepancies and demanded a recount, citing election officials' lapses, but the court upheld Waikar's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:01 IST
Bombay High Court Rejects Election Petition in Lok Sabha Poll Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has thrown out a petition filed by Amol Kirtikar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, who challenged the election victory of rival Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kirtikar sought judicial intervention, declaring Waikar's win as null and void; however, the court upheld the election result.

Kirtikar, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed discrepancies in the vote counting process and filed for a recount on the day of results, asserting that he lost to Waikar by just 48 votes, receiving 452596 votes against Waikar's 452644.

In his plea, Kirtikar alleged significant lapses by election officials, involving void votes cast by impersonators and breach of election protocols, contributing to his defeat. The court, however, dismissed the petition, standing by the election process and its outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024