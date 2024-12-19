Left Menu

Political Storm Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar Sparks Nationwide Protests

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demands an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks made on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Opposition parties, led by Rahul Gandhi, protest in Parliament, demanding Shah's resignation. BJP counters with protests against Congress, intensifying the political clash over respect for Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:17 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions have escalated in the Indian political landscape after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called for an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar. Raut stated that apologizing is not a crime, especially when it concerns a figure as revered as Ambedkar, who is considered a pivotal architect of India's Constitution.

This development comes amidst growing protests spearheaded by opposition leaders demanding Shah's resignation. Notably, MPs of the INDIA Bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, gathered in the Parliament premises wearing blue as a symbol of protest, urging Shah to step down for allegedly demeaning Ambedkar. The demonstration highlights the brewing tension as opposition leaders march towards Makar Dwar demanding accountability and respect.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of disrespecting Ambedkar further by altering his image on social media. The situation has also seen BJP members staging counterprotests, accusing Congress of misleading the public about Ambedkar's legacy. Amidst adjournments in both houses of Parliament, the controversy shows no sign of abating, reflecting deep-seated political rifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

