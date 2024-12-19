Left Menu

Ambedkar Controversy Ignites Political Firestorm

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress for their alleged disregard towards BR Ambedkar, citing a controversial 2012 NCERT textbook cartoon. The cartoon depicted Nehru 'whipping' Ambedkar, sparking a political clash. The BJP claims the Congress feigns respect for Ambedkar, while opposition parties attack the BJP's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:19 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of longstanding animosity towards BR Ambedkar. He pointed to a contentious cartoon included in a 2012 NCERT textbook, depicting Jawaharlal Nehru 'whipping' Ambedkar, as evidence of the Congress's alleged disdain.

Pradhan claimed that Congress's recent expressions of admiration for Ambedkar are mere facades and highlighted the historical hypocrisy between their public statements and actions. According to Pradhan, the cartoon was approved by Congress leadership, revealing deep-seated bias.

A political uproar ensued, with Congress and opposition parties demanding accountability, while BJP leaders rallied around Pradhan, framing the Congress as anti-Ambedkar. Tensions escalated within Parliament, culminating in a physical altercation involving lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

