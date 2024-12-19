Privilege Notice Sparks Political Debate in Rajya Sabha
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has filed a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah for remarks deemed insulting to Dr. B R Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha discussion. Kharge alleges that Shah's comments breach parliamentary privilege and insult the constitution's architect, sparking calls for Shah's resignation.
In a significant development in Indian politics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has lodged a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah. The notice accuses Shah of making remarks against Dr. B R Ambedkar that Kharge claims are insulting and defamatory.
Kharge submitted the notice to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, citing it under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. He insists that Shah's conduct constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the House, as alleged in the notice.
The notice has sparked demands for Shah's resignation, amid accusations from the BJP of the Congress distorting facts. The political tussle continues as the opposition rallies around calls for accountability.
