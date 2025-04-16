Left Menu

Political Controversy: Congress Criticizes ED and Challenges Waqf Amendment Act

Congress's Atul Londhe condemned the ED's actions against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, citing political misuse. He also criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it unconstitutional, as IUML General Secretary echoed concerns regarding its legality. Both parties highlight potential perils to democracy and constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:40 IST
Political Controversy: Congress Criticizes ED and Challenges Waqf Amendment Act
Congress National spokesperson Atul Londhe (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated address on Wednesday, Atul Londhe, National Spokesperson for Congress, sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint targeting Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others. He decried the move as a glaring instance of political manipulation using investigative agencies, describing it as a perilous trend for Indian democracy.

Londhe reiterated accusations of political misuse, emphasizing, 'Not even a single paisa has been laundered.' Dismissing the actions as fear tactics, he affirmed that Congress workers remain undeterred. Concurrently, Londhe challenged the legality of the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, condemning it as an unconstitutional bid to seize lands under misleading pretenses.

Echoing these sentiments, PK Kunhalikutty, National General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), expressed confidence in the judicial review process, asserting that the Act contravenes constitutional principles. Led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the party mounts its case against the contentious legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025