Political Controversy: Congress Criticizes ED and Challenges Waqf Amendment Act
Congress's Atul Londhe condemned the ED's actions against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, citing political misuse. He also criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it unconstitutional, as IUML General Secretary echoed concerns regarding its legality. Both parties highlight potential perils to democracy and constitutional integrity.
In a heated address on Wednesday, Atul Londhe, National Spokesperson for Congress, sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint targeting Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others. He decried the move as a glaring instance of political manipulation using investigative agencies, describing it as a perilous trend for Indian democracy.
Londhe reiterated accusations of political misuse, emphasizing, 'Not even a single paisa has been laundered.' Dismissing the actions as fear tactics, he affirmed that Congress workers remain undeterred. Concurrently, Londhe challenged the legality of the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, condemning it as an unconstitutional bid to seize lands under misleading pretenses.
Echoing these sentiments, PK Kunhalikutty, National General Secretary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), expressed confidence in the judicial review process, asserting that the Act contravenes constitutional principles. Led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the party mounts its case against the contentious legislation.
