Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Disbandment of Enforcement Directorate Amid Political Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has called for the abolition of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), arguing that the agency is being exploited against political adversaries. Speaking at Bhubaneswar airport, Yadav stated that the Congress is now undermined by the ED, an entity it was responsible for establishing.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP-led government employs the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department as tools to threaten non-BJP leaders. With Congress facing legal battles due to ED charges, political tensions are rising over the agency's role and accountability.

During his Odisha visit, Yadav dispelled rumors of Srikant Jena joining his party after meeting the Congress leader. He emphasized cooperation with like-minded groups to further social justice and echoed support for a fair delimitation post-caste census, amidst allegations of political manipulation by the ruling party.

