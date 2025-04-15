Left Menu

ED Chargesheet Against Gandhis Ignites Political Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, alleging money laundering involving Rs 988 crore. Congress accuses the government of political vendetta. The ED claims the Gandhis acquired properties worth Rs 2,000 crore for Rs 50 lakh. Political and legal tensions rise.

Updated: 15-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:27 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, among others, in the National Herald case. The chargesheet alleges money laundering to the tune of Rs 988 crore, raising serious accusations against the Gandhis and associates.

The Congress has categorically labeled the ED's actions as 'vendetta politics,' accusing the government of using state machinery to intimidate opposition leaders. The ED insists that a criminal conspiracy was carried out to usurp properties worth Rs 2,000 crore by misleadingly transferring shares to a private entity owned by the Gandhis.

The allegations have sparked intense political debate, with the BJP defending the court's order initiating the proceedings. The case is set to be further examined in court, as both the prosecution and the defense prepare for the upcoming hearings amidst rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

