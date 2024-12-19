Parliament Showdown: Gandhi Accuses BJP of Conspiracy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dismissed the BJP's allegations that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, pushed a BJP MP as a 'conspiracy' aimed at protecting Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking on Thursday, she accused ruling party MPs of resorting to 'goondagardi' to prevent peaceful protests by opposition members within Parliament.

Clashes erupted between opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament's premises, leading to injuries of BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, with Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing Sarangi. Priyanka Gandhi refuted these claims, stating that Rahul was peacefully heading towards Parliament, invoking B R Ambedkar's legacy.

Priyanka Gandhi argued that the BJP's actions on this day were part of a wider conspiracy, questioning the ruling party's stance on 'Jai Bhim'. She condemned BJP's block on the opposition's entry into Parliament and criticized their alleged disrespect toward Babasaheb Ambedkar, calling it an insult to Dalit sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)