Parliament Showdown: Gandhi Accuses BJP of Conspiracy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims BJP's accusation against Rahul Gandhi is a conspiracy to protect Amit Shah. She describes incidents where BJP MPs prevented peaceful protests in Parliament. Priyanka dismisses BJP claims and challenges them to embrace 'Jai Bhim'. Opposition demands Shah's resignation over remarks on Ambedkar.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:13 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dismissed the BJP's allegations that her brother, Rahul Gandhi, pushed a BJP MP as a 'conspiracy' aimed at protecting Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking on Thursday, she accused ruling party MPs of resorting to 'goondagardi' to prevent peaceful protests by opposition members within Parliament.

Clashes erupted between opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament's premises, leading to injuries of BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, with Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing Sarangi. Priyanka Gandhi refuted these claims, stating that Rahul was peacefully heading towards Parliament, invoking B R Ambedkar's legacy.

Priyanka Gandhi argued that the BJP's actions on this day were part of a wider conspiracy, questioning the ruling party's stance on 'Jai Bhim'. She condemned BJP's block on the opposition's entry into Parliament and criticized their alleged disrespect toward Babasaheb Ambedkar, calling it an insult to Dalit sentiments.

Latest News

