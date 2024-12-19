Left Menu

Furor Over Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar: Banerjee Speaks Out

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks about B R Ambedkar. She accused the BJP of a casteist, anti-Dalit mindset, following Shah's controversial comments in the Rajya Sabha. Banerjee emphasized the importance of respecting Ambedkar as the Constitution's father.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:03 IST
  • India

In a fiery response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her strong objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. B R Ambedkar, made during a parliamentary debate. Speaking at the 'Kolkata Christmas Festival,' Banerjee labeled Shah's words as symptomatic of a casteist and anti-Dalit mindset within the BJP.

The remarks, made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha, likened the frequent invocation of Ambedkar's name to a trend. Banerjee, aligning with widespread criticism, deemed the comments as derogatory and an insult to millions who regard Ambedkar as a beacon of guidance and inspiration.

Reflecting on the incident on social media, Banerjee underscored the importance of respecting Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. She expressed her distress over Shah's ability to tarnish a significant moment of parliamentary reflection on the Constitution's 75th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

