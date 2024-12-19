Left Menu

U.S. Domestic News Highlights: From Climate Goals to Amazon Strikes

The summary covers key U.S. news such as Biden's new climate targets under the Paris Agreement, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Senate meetings for a health role despite his anti-vaccine stance, Trump's plans affecting birthright citizenship, Amazon worker strikes, and TikTok facing a potential U.S. ban.

Updated: 19-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:30 IST
U.S. Domestic News Highlights: From Climate Goals to Amazon Strikes
In significant domestic updates, President Joe Biden's administration has set an ambitious target under the Paris climate agreement to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 61%-66% below 2005 levels by 2035. This reflects ongoing impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure policies impacting climate change.

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues his Senate tour, facing scrutiny over his anti-vaccine stance but gaining easier meetings with Trump's allies for his nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. This comes as political tension remains around birthright citizenship, with Donald Trump planning immigration crackdowns once in office.

Amidst political drama, thousands of Amazon.com workers have initiated strikes at seven facilities during the holiday rush, demanding contract negotiations. This labor action represents a major challenge to Amazon at its busiest time of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

