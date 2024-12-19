Protests and Tensions in Assam: A Political Showdown
Assam's Chief Minister accused Congress leaders of breaching Raj Bhavan's barricades during protests. A 45-year-old Congress worker died amid the chaos. An inquiry is underway into the incident. Police and Congress blame each other. Protests have been redirected to a designated area in the city.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Congress leaders attempted to forcefully enter the Raj Bhavan during a protest, sparking tensions and an official inquiry.
During a march against issues like unrest in Manipur and allegations involving the Adani Group, a Congress worker reportedly died after exposure to tear gas. The incident drew criticism over police handling of the protest, with both sides issuing statements of blame.
The authorities have designated a specific area for future protests, while the Congress has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the use of tear gas, filing an FIR over the worker's death.
