Protests and Tensions in Assam: A Political Showdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Congress leaders attempted to forcefully enter the Raj Bhavan during a protest, sparking tensions and an official inquiry.

During a march against issues like unrest in Manipur and allegations involving the Adani Group, a Congress worker reportedly died after exposure to tear gas. The incident drew criticism over police handling of the protest, with both sides issuing statements of blame.

The authorities have designated a specific area for future protests, while the Congress has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the use of tear gas, filing an FIR over the worker's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)