Parliament Skirmish: BJP Files Assault Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi

In a politically charged encounter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint alleges 'physical assault and incitement' by Gandhi during a fracas at the Parliament premises, with BJP calling for charges including attempt to murder.

Filed by BJP MP Hemang Joshi alongside colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, the complaint accuses Gandhi of ignoring security instructions at the Parliament entrance, instigating aggression towards NDA MPs. Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries reportedly due to Gandhi's actions, prompting demands for a thorough investigation.

In a counteraction, Congress rebuffed the allegations, accusing BJP members of physically manhandling Rahul Gandhi and Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress, backed by senior leaders, filed their own complaint, intensifying the ongoing political friction between the parties.

