Parliament Skirmish: BJP Files Assault Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi
A police complaint was filed by the BJP against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of assault during a Parliament scuffle. BJP MP Hemang Joshi alleges Gandhi used force against NDA MPs. Congress counterclaims BJP MPs mishandled Gandhi and their chief Kharge during the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged encounter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint alleges 'physical assault and incitement' by Gandhi during a fracas at the Parliament premises, with BJP calling for charges including attempt to murder.
Filed by BJP MP Hemang Joshi alongside colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, the complaint accuses Gandhi of ignoring security instructions at the Parliament entrance, instigating aggression towards NDA MPs. Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries reportedly due to Gandhi's actions, prompting demands for a thorough investigation.
In a counteraction, Congress rebuffed the allegations, accusing BJP members of physically manhandling Rahul Gandhi and Chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress, backed by senior leaders, filed their own complaint, intensifying the ongoing political friction between the parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"The truth should come out": BJP MP Anurag Thakur on currency notes controversy
NDA MPs reach police station to file complaint in Parliament scuffle incident, say officials.
BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, PP Chaudhary; Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on parliamentary panel on 'one nation, one election'.
NDA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi After Parliament Scuffle
BJP MPs' Injuries Spark Tensions in Parliament Scuffle