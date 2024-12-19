Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Conspiracy: Demand Shah's Resignation

The Congress has accused the BJP of conspiring to protect Home Minister Amit Shah after his controversial statement about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The party demands Shah's resignation and apology, labeling the BJP as anti-Constitution. Protests are being organized nationwide as Congress leaders condemn the remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 21:02 IST
The Congress party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a premeditated conspiracy to protect Home Minister Amit Shah, following his contentious statement about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The Congress has insisted on Shah's resignation, calling his remarks reprehensible.

Citing the BJP's response as a diversion tactic, Congress leaders, including chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held a press conference at the AICC headquarters to express their concerns. They highlighted the BJP-RSS's anti-Constitution and anti-Ambedkar ideologies, asserting that a nationwide movement was already underway.

Gandhi noted ongoing efforts to raise the issue and tie it to the broader Adani case. At a recent protest, Congress claims BJP members prevented their peaceful procession from reaching Parliament. Allegations include intimidation of women MPs and office vandalism in Mumbai and Kolkata, underscoring the charged political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

