AAP's Outcry: Defending Ambedkar Against Alleged Insults

The AAP launched a vociferous protest against BJP leader Amit Shah following his contentious remarks on BR Ambedkar, staging demonstrations in all 70 Assembly constituencies throughout the city on Thursday.

Jangpura candidate Manish Sisodia, during a protest, stated that the Constitution, not Shah's 'politics of hatred,' would guide the nation. Criticizing Shah's comments, Sisodia accused him of harboring a 'deep-seated prejudice' against Dalits and warned that the nation would not forgive such an insult to Ambedkar.

AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Kuldeep Kumar echoed similar sentiments and demanded an apology from Shah. They emphasized Ambedkar's monumental contributions to education, equality, and the nation's history, portraying Shah's remarks as an extension of the RSS' 'anti-Constitutional mindset.' The protests aimed to defend Ambedkar's legacy and highlight his vision of a caste-free society.

(With inputs from agencies.)