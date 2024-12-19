Countdown to Shutdown: Trump's High-Stakes Battle Over Government Funding

The United States faces the imminent threat of a government shutdown as President-elect Donald Trump has rejected a bipartisan federal funding deal. Trump's call to action has prompted Republican leaders to seek a new compromise amid looming deadlines.

If Congress does not act by midnight on Friday, the government will face a partial shutdown, affecting essential services just before the Christmas holiday. This builds pressure on lawmakers to find a solution quickly.

The situation reflects ongoing debates over the debt ceiling, with Trump's ally Elon Musk influencing decisions, urging Congress to reject current proposals. This political brinkmanship underscores global economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)